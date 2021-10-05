Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,260 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.86% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,354. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

