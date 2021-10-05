ADiTx Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 26,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,928% compared to the typical volume of 1,300 call options.

ADTX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.