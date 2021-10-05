ADiTx Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 26,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,928% compared to the typical volume of 1,300 call options.
ADTX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
About ADiTx Therapeutics
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
