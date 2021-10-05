Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $567.43. 49,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,103. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $270.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $635.48 and its 200-day moving average is $565.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

