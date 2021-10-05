Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,706 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,603,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $171.56 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

