Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 8,066 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

FMB stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

