Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

