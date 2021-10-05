Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 410,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,984,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

