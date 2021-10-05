Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,722 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average of $91.71. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.