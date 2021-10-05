Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

