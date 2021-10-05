Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 28.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kellogg by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 142.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

