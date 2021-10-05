Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

