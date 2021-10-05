Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after acquiring an additional 64,587 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.