Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $309.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $227.52 and a twelve month high of $324.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.41 and its 200 day moving average is $310.72.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

