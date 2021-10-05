Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

