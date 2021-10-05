Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

LYB stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.