Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 955,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 923,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 275,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 814,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 282,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 850.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 503,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

