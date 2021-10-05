Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

