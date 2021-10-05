Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

