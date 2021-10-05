Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

