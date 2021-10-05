Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 13.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 17.01. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 13.75 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.07.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.