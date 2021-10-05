Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXP stock opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average of $142.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

