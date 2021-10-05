Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 40,736 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,493,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $11,527,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

