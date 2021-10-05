Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 9,780 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGLE stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $398.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

