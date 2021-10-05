Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $17.43. Aemetis shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 4,883 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $554.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.