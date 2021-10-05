Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ANNSF stock remained flat at $$174.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $131.60 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

