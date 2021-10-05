Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AEOXF remained flat at $$139.75 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $95.39 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

