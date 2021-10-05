Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $16.99. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 2,093 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($23.64). Analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

