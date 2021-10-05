Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $35.26 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,365,725 coins and its circulating supply is 344,544,782 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.