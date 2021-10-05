Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEMD shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

AEMD stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

