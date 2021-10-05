Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $3.35. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 899,526 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

