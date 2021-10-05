Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 602,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aflac by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after acquiring an additional 533,515 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

