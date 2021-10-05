Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,912,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

