agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $302,722,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,380,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24. agilon health has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

