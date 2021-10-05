AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 372,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $8.94.

RERE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Barings LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $7,476,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

