AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. 2,903,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 683,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
