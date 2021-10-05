AIOZ Network Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $33.49 million and $897,513.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 920.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.52 or 0.08600285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00277531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00114157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,202,159 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

