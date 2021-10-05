Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $144,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

NYSE APD traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $256.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.68 and its 200 day moving average is $284.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

