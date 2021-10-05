Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

