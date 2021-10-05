Airbus’ (EADSY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 170,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

