AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $384.60

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 384.60 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 384.80 ($5.03), with a volume of 212668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.20 ($5.16).

A number of research analysts have commented on AJB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 426.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.