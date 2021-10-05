Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKZOY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

