Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. 45,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

