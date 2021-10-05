Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. 45,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
