Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $347.50. 135,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,780. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.70. The company has a market capitalization of $342.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.