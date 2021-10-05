Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.74 on Tuesday, hitting $2,724.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,801.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,538.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,436.00 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

