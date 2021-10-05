Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Stephens raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,611,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $13.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.33. 7,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,883. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.