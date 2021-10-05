Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $8,152,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 883,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after buying an additional 73,887 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 233,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,445. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

