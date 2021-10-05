Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.40% of Alaska Air Group worth $181,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

