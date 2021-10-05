Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Albemarle worth $140,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,056. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.10.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.