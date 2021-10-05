Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Short Interest Update

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

