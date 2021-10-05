Alcoa (AA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alcoa (NYSE: AA):

10/5/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/21/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

9/16/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.94.

9/14/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,379. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

